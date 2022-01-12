Kodak Black trending on social media for what looks like ‘having sex’ at hockey game

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Kodak Black performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Rapper Kodak Black was seen Tuesday night at the Flordia Panthers game but a video on social media of him at the game had people speculating what he was DOING at the game.

Podcaster Spittin’ Chiclets on Twitter posted a video of Kodak Black and what appears to be him ‘having sex’ with a female while in a luxury box.

Click Here to see the video

One user on Twitter, B-Moe, posted the close-up of the ‘having sex’ video while in the luxury box with the caption ‘Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing.’

Click Here To See The Luxury Box Video

The NHL allegedly acknowledged that Kodak Black was at the hockey game but deleted the tweet. You can see that tweet here.