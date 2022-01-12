Kodak Black trending on social media for what looks like ‘having sex’ at hockey game

Rapper Kodak Black was seen Tuesday night at the Flordia Panthers game but a video on social media of him at the game had people speculating what he was DOING at the game.
Podcaster Spittin’ Chiclets on Twitter posted a video of Kodak Black and what appears to be him ‘having sex’ with a female while in a luxury box.
One user on Twitter, B-Moe, posted the close-up of the ‘having sex’ video while in the luxury box with the caption ‘Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing.’
Click Here To See The Luxury Box Video
The NHL allegedly acknowledged that Kodak Black was at the hockey game but deleted the tweet. You can see that tweet here.