Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Pregnant After Rape

(WTRF)- Music superstar, Lady Gaga was a guest on the premiere episode of Oprah and Prince Harry’s mental health series The Me You Can’t See, where she shared that she was pregnant after she was sexually assaulted.

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,'” the Oscar winner recalled. “And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don’t even remember.”

Lady Gaga would not name the producer because she says she does not want to face him again.

Gaga stated that she went to a hospital for pain and numbness.

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said. “The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

The Me You Can’t See premieres Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.