LEGO Releases First-Ever LGBTQIA+ Set For Pride Month

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lego

(WTRF) A first of its kind, LEGO is releasing their first ever LGBTQ-themed set titled, ‘Everyone is Awesome’

The 346-piece set, which will be released at the beginning of June for Pride Month, contains 11 figures, each with an assigned rainbow color.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” the set’s designer, Matthew Ashton, said in a statement Thursday.

Ashton said the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQ community within Lego and among the company’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” he said.

More information on the ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ project can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter