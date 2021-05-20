LEGO Releases First-Ever LGBTQIA+ Set For Pride Month

(WTRF) A first of its kind, LEGO is releasing their first ever LGBTQ-themed set titled, ‘Everyone is Awesome’

The 346-piece set, which will be released at the beginning of June for Pride Month, contains 11 figures, each with an assigned rainbow color.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” the set’s designer, Matthew Ashton, said in a statement Thursday.

Ashton said the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQ community within Lego and among the company’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” he said.

More information on the ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ project can be found here.