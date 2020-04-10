Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Levi’s launches Super Mario-themed clothing line

Are you a Super Mario super fan?

Do you practically wear your love for the classic video game character on your sleeve?

Then Levi’s has just the product for you.

Their Super Mario collection not only allows you to wear the character’s trademark denim overalls – but provides plenty of other ways to emulate Mario’s style.

They have Mario-themed jeans, denim jackets, and various other garments.

According to Nintendolife.com, the full range of options is available at Levi’s online store.

