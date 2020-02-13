Lindsay Lohan’s dad arrested, accused of assault

Lindsay Lohan’s father has been arrested after a domestic incident in New York.

Southampton Village police say 59-year-old Michael Lohan is charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and harassment.

Lohan made a court appearance Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife on Monday.

Lohan isn’t Lindsay’s only parent in recent trouble with the law–

Last month, the actress’ mother, Dina  Lohan, was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Her famous daughter frequently made headlines for her drug and alcohol problems in the early 2000’s.

