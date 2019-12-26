Lindsey Vonn and her fiancé are engaged again. This time she popped the question

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took the untraditional route and popped the big question to her fiancé on Christmas day.

She made the announcement on social media — saying in part “I asked PK to marry me and he said, yes!”

Vonn and pro hockey player PK Subban have been dating since 2017.

They previously announced their engagement in August.

Vonn further explained in an Instagram post: quote “we talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what pk deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

The 35-year-old Vonn retired earlier this year from competitive skiing.

She won three Olympic medals, including a gold during her career.