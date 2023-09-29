The boy band *NSYNC has released their first song in over 20 years, called “Better Place.”

“Better Place” was released on the group’s YouTube page at midnight, Friday morning.

The song, “Better Place” is featured in the movie Trolls: Band Together where Justin Timberlake is the main character in the movie, and the film centers around Timberlake’s character trying to get his band back together.

There have been rumors of the group getting back together for a new album and a tour but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

*NSYNC released the fourth and final album of their original run, Celebrity, in 2001. The group is not rumored to release a new album or go on tour again.

Recently, the group reunited on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Trolls Band Together hits theaters on November 17.