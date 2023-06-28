NEW YORK CITY (WTRF) Singer Madonna was found unresponsive Saturday and rushed to a New York City hospital, according to Page Six.

Madonna, 64, was intubated but is now “alert and recovering”

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, posted on Instagram Wednesday that the performer “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

Her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was with her mother during the ordeal, according to Page 6. She also has 10-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella.

Madonna was scheduled to launch her “Celebration” tour on July 15 in Vancouver. It was touted as an 84-date global tour marking her 40th anniversary in the music business, but now it is postponed following her health scare.