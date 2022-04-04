A content creator is getting some viral attention after he sued a giant QR code to ‘Rick Roll’ an entire city.

As an April Fool’s prank, Jared Guyness said he used next-generation technology with 300 drones to create a giant glowing QR code in the sky.

The QR code appeared in the sky above Dallas, near Reunion Tower and if you scanned the code it actually worked.

The code took you to the YouTube video for “Never gonna give you up” by Rick Astley.

You can view Jared’s Facebook post on the project here along with a YouTube version of the project.

Just kidding, the real video is here.