Manager: Rapper DMX still on life support

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — As phrases like “RIP DMX” and “Rest in Power DMX” trended globally on Twitter late Thursday night, the New York rapper’s manager confirmed in an Instagram video that his client is not dead and remains on life support at White Plains Hospital.

“Please stop posting these rumors, DMX is still alive,” manager Steve Rifkind said of the multi-platinum rapper and actor, whose real name is Earl Simmons. “Yes, he is still on life support but it is not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors.”

Rifkind added that he expects DMX’s family to put out a statement “sometime [Friday].”

DMX was put on life support at a White Plains hospital over the weekend, according to his longtime attorney Murray Richman.

“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said.

The attorney said he could not confirm reports that his client overdosed on drugs and said he was not sure what caused the heart attack. Sources told TMZ that DMX overdosed at his home around 11 p.m. Friday.

Richman told NewsNation affiliate WPIX-TV on Saturday that the 50-year-old rapper was in “grave condition” and “surrounded by family.”

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

On Saturday night, TMZ reported it received a statement from a representative of DMX that said: “Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.

“The Simmons family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”