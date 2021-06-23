Vet Voices

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 diagnosed with cancer

(WTRF) One of the main singers and bassist for Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus has been in treatment for three months.

Hoppus posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story that was later deleted that says, ‘Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please. ‘

The website, Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for a band.

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.

