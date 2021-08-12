Maroon 5 to require proof of COVID vaccination, negative test for Star Lake show

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Maroon 5 will be headlining a show in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake with Blackbear as an opening act.

To attend the concert, the band announced that all fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination – either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card. Or, have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Also, unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

The band is not the first music act to change concert policies in recent weeks as the delta variant continues to spread across the county. Stevie Nicks has canceled her upcoming shows, Bonnaroo is requiring vaccines or tests for its festival and Jason Isbell is also calling on his fans to be vaccinated or show a negative test at his shows.

