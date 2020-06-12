Marquee Cinemas at the Highlands reopens to movie goers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another business at the Highlands opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Marquee Cinemas enjoyed their first day of reopening. Officials say business has been good and there is hope to see more customers as time progresses.

The movie theater implemented several precautionary health safety features, including limiting each of their screens to half capacity.

They also have several additional safety requirements in place for staff members.

We are implementing certain safety measures due to the pandemic. For example, we are practicing social distancing, we are requiring our employees to wear masks and gloves—we are regularly sanitizing and washing our hands. Emily Artimez, General Manager -Marquee Cinemas

Although the cinema is finally open, many feature films have been pushed back significantly due to the pandemic.

