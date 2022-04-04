Martha Stewart posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account after her Princess Peony died.

Stewart said her cat was killed by her four dogs after they mistook her for an intruder.

Stewart claims the cat was defenseless.

The full caption read “Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty”

Stewart said her cat was a dominant calico Persian who celebrated her 12th birthday last year.