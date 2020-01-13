Matchbox Twenty coming to S&T Bank Music Park with special guest The Wallflowers

BURGETTSTOWN — Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum pop-rock band, announced Monday a 50-plus date summer tour that includes an Aug. 26 date at S&T Bank Music Park.

The Wallflowers will be the opening act.

Matchbox Twenty fanclub members can purchase tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday. Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets staring 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting noon Friday.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You.”

Rob Thomas, lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, said, “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”