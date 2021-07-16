McCormick looking for its first-ever Director of Taco Relations

(WTRF)- Do you or someone you know love tacos?

Well, there’s a job for them.

The company, McCormick & Company, known for its spices is set out to find their first-ever Director of Taco Relations.

*Woodstock ’99 documentary to be released on HBO*

The job is part-time with a limited term engagement of up to 4 months.

The Taco Relations Director will receive $25,000/month.

What to expect on the job?

Keep tabs on taco trends, trolling TikTok, partaking in virtual calls to learn more about unique taco offerings from taco chefs across the country. Share these findings with the McCormick team to keep everyone taco-ing about tacos.

Taste test and consult on inspirational and approachable taco recipes incorporating McCormick’s Taco Seasoning. Ensure tacos aren’t just eaten on Tuesdays by getting creative with ways to use McCormick taco seasoning that go beyond classic tacos.

Develop content, including videos, for a “Taco Tuesday” series on McCormick’s social media pages:Highlight the latest taco trends to help fans master recipes at home.

Showcase tips and tricks and answer consumer’s questions such as how taco toppings can help expand one’s taco repertoire and what toppings aren’t on tacos but should be.

Debate the ultimate controversial taco topic: soft or hard shell taco?

Share out-of-the-box yet approachable taco recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner

You must be over 21 to apply. Those interested can do so here.