Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Netflix bringing back ‘Tiger King’ for one more episode

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WTRF) – Netflix is bringing back everyone’s favorite show for one more round of murder, mayhem and madness!

That’s according to cast member, Jeff Lowe, who recently made the announcement in a video. Los Angeles Dodgers Third Baseman, Justin Turner, posted the video to Twitter on Saturday.

Netflix is adding one more episode. We’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.

Jeff Lowe, cast member – Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter