Ever wanted to be on a reality show? Now’s your chance.

The Circle, on Netflix, is looking for members to join its reality show.

The Circle, described by Netflix is where Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.

Questions asked during the application include: What would you do to become the most popular within The Circle? How do you feel about social media? and Have you had any positive or negative experiences online?

The Circle also asks for your social media handles including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Tiktok, along with how many followers you have on each social channel.

If you want to apply to be a cast member, click here