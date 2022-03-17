If you’re using your mom’s Netflix, get ready for her bill to go up.
Netflix released a statement on Wednesday saying they are creating a paying to share program.
Netflix explained in a company press release that it’s going to start prompting password-sharers who don’t live in the physical household.
Netflix plans to launch and test the features first in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru:
- Add an Extra Member: Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with – each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password – at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru;
- Transfer Profile to a New Account: Members on our Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account – keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.