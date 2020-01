(WTRF) — Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band Nickelback will be making a stop on their All the Right Reasons Tour 2020 at S&T Bank Music Park on Tuesday, June. 30.

The concert starts at 7 PM.

Stone Temple Pilots will be joining Nickelback at the AMP.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. and prices range from $25 to $139 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets by clicking here