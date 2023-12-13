A social media post has been shared over and over saying Disney/Pixar is planning to remake The Land Before Time, but that is not true.

The post, which can be viewed here, said “Get ready to embark on a prehistoric escapade like never before! Disney and Pixar join forces to bring you a dazzling remake of The Land Before Time, where Littlefoot and friends journey through lush landscapes and encounter enchanting surprises. Brace yourself for a January 2025 release – a dino-mite adventure awaits!”

The post also shows a movie poster with three characters.

The original poster, YODA BBY ABY, runs a fake news/ satire page. The page also says they are “here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical.”

Also, according to Pixar’s website and social media pages, no official announcement has been made.

The Land Before Time was released in 1988. It is a tale of an orphaned brontosaurus who teams up with other young dinosaurs in order to reunite with their families in a valley.