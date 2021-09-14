Norm McDonald dead at the age of 61

Famous stand-up comedian and actor Norm McDonald is dead at the age of 61.

Macdonald’s death was announced to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment

He was most proud of his comedy,” longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald had reportedly been battling cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.

Macdonald was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1993-98 where he was known for being the host of ‘Weekend Update’

Macdonald also had featured roles in some of the most iconic comedy films of his era, including “Billy Madison,” “The Animal” and “Dirty Work.”