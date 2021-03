FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. Federal prosecutors on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, announced that the zookeeper, also known as “Joe Exotic,” and candidate for governor earlier this year has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme alleging he tried to hire someone to kill a Florida woman. Prosecutors allege Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two separate people to kill the woman, who wasn’t harmed. Maldonado-Passage finished third in a three-way Libertarian primary in June. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(WTRF)- The ‘official Joe Exotic Twitter Account’ sent out a tweet that stated there will be a major announcement this Wednesday.

The tweet says this message from was Joe Exotic “Tiger King”

The tweet also says every news station, radio, newspaper, and talk show will be talking about this. Once this cat is out of the bag there is NO ONE going to lie about anything anymore.”

You can view the tweet below