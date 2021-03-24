‘Oh, The Books They Will Ban,’ Rep. Introduces GRINCH Act To Safeguard Historic Books

CORAL GABLES, FL – JULY 28: Dr. Seuss’ never-before-published book, “What Pet Should I Get?” is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States. The manuscript by the author Theodor Geisel is reported to have been written in the 1950s or 1960s and stashed away in his office until his widow found it in 2013. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. introduced a new initiative that would safeguard access to historical literature including titles from Dr. Seuss and the like.

“Oh, the books they will ban,” said Dr. Joyce. “Cancel culture is rapidly encroaching on American institutions – starting in our elementary schools.”

The Guarding Readers’ Independence and Choice (GRINCH) Act seeks to protect classic authors, including authors such as Dr. Seuss, who have been criticized for materials deemed to be offensive.

“The GRINCH Act will prohibit taxpayer dollars from funding bureaucrats’ attempts to censor children’s literature and determine what our kids are permitted to read,” added Dr. Joyce.

Since 2019, Dr. Joyce has visited 20 public libraries across nine counties in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District, delivering hundreds of books from the Library of Congress — among them children’s selections.