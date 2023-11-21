Ohio native and popular stand-up comedian Matt Rife is facing some backlash after a joke he made on his new stand up special, Natural Selection.

In the very beginning of the special, Rife makes a joke about domestic violence.

Rife, who’s special is set in Washington DC, says he went to a nearby restaurant and “the hostess who seats you had a black eye.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: Comedian/actor and show co-host Matt Rife attends the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“A full black eye. It wasn’t like, ‘What happened?’ It was pretty obvious what happened,” he continued. “But we couldn’t get over, like, this is the face of the company? This is who you have greeting people? And my boy, who I was with, was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face,’” Rife added. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.’”

After users on social media called out Rife for his joke about domestic abuse, Rife said in an Instagram Story “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology.” The Instagram Story also had a link that said “Tap to solve your issue.”

That link directed users to a website that sold helmets for people with special needs.

Rife’s special Natural Selection is currently streaming on Netflix.

Rife will be in Pittsburgh for the ProbleMATTic World Tour on April 25.