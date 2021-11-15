Ohio native Marilyn Manson accused of locking women in cell called “Bad Girls’ Room.”

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in Los Angeles. According to a police affidavit released Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot at her. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Brian Warner, AKA Marilyn Manson, is being accused of locking women in a cell in his apartment that Manson called ‘The Bad Girls’ Room.’

Rolling Stone featured an article on Sunday that the investigation stems from court documents and over 55 interviews.

In the article, former girlfriends and co-workers allege that the cell was used to torture women. Keeping women in there for hours to punish them.

The room was described as a glass enclosure in a corner of the room, with soundproof foam on the walls.

One woman, Ashley Walters, who is suing Warner for sexual assault, told Rolling Stone that Manson would joke and brag about the cell.

Another accuser, Ashley Morgan Smithline, says the size of the cell was like a department store dressing room and at first Manson made it ‘sound cool.’ It quickly turned for Smithline as she said Manson enjoyed the struggle of trying to get out of the cell.

Manson’s accusers described his apartment as a ‘black refrigerator’ or a ‘meat locker.’ with swastikas, blood, clipped photos of porno magazines, and a pray-painted message above his bed reading “AIDS.”

The article says some people declined to participate in the story because they were scared of Manson and needed to protect their mental health.