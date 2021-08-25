OnlyFans will allow porn; Reverses former decision

(WTRF)- OnlyFans released a statement on Wednesday saying they have reversed their decision to ban porn.

In a statement on their social channels, OnlyFans said:

‘We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.’

An official statement to creators will be emailed shortly.

On August 19, OnlyFans said they would start banning porn in October but would allow nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy