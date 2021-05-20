‘Parks And Recs’ Fictional Rock Band Mouse Rat Releasing A Real Album

(WTRF)- ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind,’ ‘The Pit,’ ‘Sex Hair.’ These were all singalong songs the fans of the show ‘Parks and Recreations’ grew to love

For those fans, those songs are about to become a reality.

The fictional band, on the show ‘Parks and Recs,’ Mouse Rat will release a real album titled The Awesome Album.

The album will consist of 16 songs, one which includes famous Pawnee Star Duke Silver.

The Awesome Album will arrive on August 27, 2021. You can place a pre-order now. They even have a pretty cool Lil Sebastian tee.

You can watch the music video for ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ here.