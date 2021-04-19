Parler Allowed To Return To Apple App Store

(WTRF)- Apple has announced they will allow the social media company, Parler, to return to their iOS app store.
In the letter addressed to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), Apple said “Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices.
Apple and Google removed Parler, a conservative-favored social media app, following accusations that users of the app promoted violence ahead of and after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol.
Apple’s decision to bring back Parler comes just days before the company is set to testify before Congress regarding its App Store practices. Google will also be sending a witness to testify at the hearing scheduled for Wednesday