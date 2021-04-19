Parler Allowed To Return To Apple App Store

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin. John Matze said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 he has been fired as CEO of Parler, which was among social media services used to plan the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP, File)

(WTRF)- Apple has announced they will allow the social media company, Parler, to return to their iOS app store.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store.



🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

In the letter addressed to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), Apple said “Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices.

Apple and Google removed Parler, a conservative-favored social media app, following accusations that users of the app promoted violence ahead of and after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol.

Apple’s decision to bring back Parler comes just days before the company is set to testify before Congress regarding its App Store practices. Google will also be sending a witness to testify at the hearing scheduled for Wednesday