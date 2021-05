Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away at the age of 79, according to various reports.

Mooney is likely best known as a featured player on the skit show, Chappelle’s Show.

According to TMZ, Mooney died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him after he suffered a heart attack.

Mooney was also the head writer on “The Richard Pryor Show”