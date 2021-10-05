Peanuts Halloween Special ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ returning to TV this year

The classic is back on broadcast TV after a hiatus.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang will get you in the Halloween spirit on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

Apple TV+ became the new home to the Peanuts franchise in 2020 and will be creating a new holiday special for New year’s Eve.

“For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, Dec. 10, and will be the first Peanuts TV special with a title that doesn’t include Charlie Brown or Snoopy’s name, Variety noted.

