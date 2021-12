A viral TikTok going around is asking if PetSmart is a pet’s mart or are pets smart?

In the video, which has over 2 million people view, Ben Lapidus asks the all-important question.

‘Are you saying pets are smart or are you saying you’re a mart for pets? I NEED ANSWERS,’ Ben sang in his hardcore voice.

‘It can’t be both, ‘ Ben growled

PetSmart answered. ‘Pets are smart, punk.’

It’s Pet Smart.