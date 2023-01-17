LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles judge has declared that porn performer Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts.

Judge Ronald Harris said Tuesday that after reviewing reports from both prosecutors and defense attorneys that Jeremy is in cognitive decline and is unlikely to recover.

The 69-year-old Jeremy has for decades been one of the most famous names in the porn industry. He was indicted in 2021 on 34 counts of sexual assault. His attorney Stuart Goldfarb says he is innocent and it is unfortunate there will be no chance to clear his name.

Jeremy will be placed in a state hospital.