R.Kelly found guilty of racketeering conspiracy involving sexual abuse

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly signaled on Thursday, June 17, 2021, that the jailed R&B singer will likely get to keep his new defense team for his sex-trafficking trial, despite questions about his attorney’s communications with one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.