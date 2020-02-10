Rage Against The Machine headed to Pittsburgh on comeback tour

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Rock icons Rage Against The Machine announced a worldwide headline tour that will have them stopping in Pittsburgh.

The tour called “Public Service Announcement Tour will also feature Run The Jewels.

RATM and RTJ will be coming to Pittsburgh on Friday, July 31 at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, February 13 at 11 AM on RATM’s official website.