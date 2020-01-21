Rammstein announces North American tour

The German heavy metal band, Rammstein, officially announced their tour dates and locations for their North American Tour.

The tour is comprised of 10 stops, all of which can be viewed below.

Tickets will go on sale on January 24 at 10 am local time.

The band’s latest untitled album, also known by many as “Rammstein,” released in May and climbed to the #9 spot on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.

The Grammy-nominated band is best known for songs such as “Du Hast,” “Mein Teil,” “Sonne,” and “Engel.”

Aug. 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 27 – Washington D.C. @ FedExField

Aug. 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 03 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol