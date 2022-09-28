LOS ANGELES (WTRF) — Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59 according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivery Jr., died Wednesday at a friend’s house in Los Angeles where he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

EMT’s pronounced him dead on the scene and sources say medical professionals suspect he had a heart attack, yet the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Coolio was active on the music scene beginning in the 1980s but found his biggest success in 1995 with the album “Gangsta’s Paradise” which was the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, “Dangerous Minds.”