(WTRF) — Actor and rapper Aaron Carter died Saturday at age 34 in his Lancaster, California home according to TMZ.

Carter’s body was found in his bathtub and emergency personnel received a 911 call that a man had drowned in the tub, say reports.

Homicide detectives are at the scene but no determination of foul play has been made, and it is standard procedure to have these detectives investigate death scenes, says TMZ.

Carter begin his career as a 9-year-old child, releasing one album in 1997 and a total of four albums. He also toured with his older brother, Nick, who was a member in the boy band Backstreet Boys.

Reports say he struggled with substance abuse issues.

He is survived by a son, Prince.