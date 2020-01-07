Rascal Flatts says farewell, announces last U.S. tour

FILE – This Sept. 29, 2010 photo shows Joe Don Rooney, left, Gary Levox, and Jay DeMarcus, right, of Rascal Flatts in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The road is coming to an end for Rascal Flatts, who once told the world that “Life is a Highway.”

The country music band formed two decades ago across the Ohio River in Columbus, Ohio.

Rascal Flatts will kick off their ‘Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour‘ on June 11 in Indianapolis to celebrate 20 years together.

The tour will have stops in Pittsburgh (June 27), Cleveland (Sept. 4) and Cincinnati (June 13).

The Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour wraps up on Oct. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ticket information can be found on the band’s website.

