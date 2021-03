(WTRF)- Need more peanut butter in your life?

For a limited time Reese’s is launching Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

“Stuffed with the same beloved, Reese’s peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, you’ve never seen a Reese’s Cup like this before.”

Reese’s says the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be released as standard, king size and miniatures nationwide in early April.