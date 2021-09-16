‘Respect’ by Aretha Franklin named Greatest song of all time on Rolling Stone’s top 500 song list

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: A general view of atmosphere at the Rolling Stone Magazine Official 2012 American Music Awards VIP after party presented by Nokia and Rdio at Rolling Stone Restaurant And Lounge on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for RS)

(WTRF)- The music/ entertainment magazine and website Rolling Stone has released its top 500 songs of all time and The Queen of Soul is at the top.

Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ was named the top song of all time according to Rolling Stone

‘The song’s unapologetic demands resonated powerfully with the civil rights movement and emergent feminist revolution, fitting for an artist who donated to the Black Panther Party and sang at the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr. In her 1999 memoir, Franklin wrote that the song reflected “the need of the average man and woman in the street, the businessman, the mother, the fireman, the teacher — everyone wanted respect.” We still do, said Rolling Stone.

The rest of the top 10 includes

2: Public Enemy- “Fight The Power”

3: Sam Cooke- “A Change is Gonna Come”

4: Bob Dylan – “Like A Rolling Stone”

5: Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

6: Marvin Gayne- “What’s Going On”

7: The Beatles- “Stawberry Fields Forver”

8: Missy Elliott- “Get Ur Freak On”

9: Fleetwood Mac- “Dreams”

10: Outkast- “Hey Ya’

If you would like to look at the full list of the top 500 songs, click here