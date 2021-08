PERTH, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

A photo making the rounds on social media allegedly shows famous professional wrestler Ric Flair getting sexual with a woman in public.

People are speculating that it is him based on the hairstyle. Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.

Flair took to Twitter to stop the rumors after he was trending worldwide.

“This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!”