The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair has a new gig. He is now the face of a cannabis product for erectile dysfunction.

Flair, 74 years old, was on Busted Open Radio and explained his love for the product.

“My line drops here in Florida where you still have to have a medical card to get it. As far as going and lecturing and talking about it, no. I’m not that knowledgeable. There’s a lot to learn about cannabis. They’re going to have a cannabis for erectile dysfunction, and guess who will be the face of that? Wooooo!”

Tyson launched his cannabis company, Tyson 2.0 in 2021.