Rolling Stones announce Pittsburgh tour date

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- One of the biggest rock bands in the world is heading to Pittsburgh this Summer.

The Rolling Stones will be playing Heinz Field on Tuesday, June 23.

The band made the announcement on their social platforms calling their tour the NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!

There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday, Feb 12 at 10 am (local time) through to Thursday, Feb 13 at 10 pm (local time)

