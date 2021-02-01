‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dead after brief battle with cancer, TMZ reports

‘Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has passed away, according to TMZ.

SAVED BY THE BELL — Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The 44-year-old had just recently been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy.

TMZ reports a source close to the actor told them Diamond died Monday morning after his “condition had greatly declined since last week.”

They report his dad and girlfriend were by his side when he passed away.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.