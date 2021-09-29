‘SCREAM’ House available to rent

Spooky season just got a bit spookier because you can now stay at the ‘Scream’ house, according to AIR BNB
The ‘Scream’ House, which is hosted by Dewey, has room for 4 guests with 1 bedroom, 1 bed, and 1 bath.
Booking for the house opens a 1 PM on Tuesday, Oct.12 for three stays on Oct. 27, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31.
The stay will include:
- A virtual greeting at check-in from me (as long as Ghostface doesn’t catch me first).
- -The chance to explore the SCREAM house in all its original glory, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where my sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.
- -A movie marathon featuring all four SCREAM films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next SCREAM release.
- -A dedicated phone line for if you dare to reach Ghostface directly— but watch out, he might just call the house, too.
- -Classic 90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want and pizza, if you’re able to stomach it.
- -The chance to take home unique SCREAM memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four SCREAM films, Woodsboro High gear, SCREAM (2022) posters and more.
Air Bnb says these stays are not a contest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Northern California.
Click here for more information on the house and pictures of what the house looks like.