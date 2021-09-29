‘SCREAM’ House available to rent

Spooky season just got a bit spookier because you can now stay at the ‘Scream’ house, according to AIR BNB

The ‘Scream’ House, which is hosted by Dewey, has room for 4 guests with 1 bedroom, 1 bed, and 1 bath.

do you like scary movies? how about watching them from the original #ScreamMovie house? 👻



live out your SCREAM dreams in woodsboro with your host @davidarquette…if you dare. bookings open on october 12 at 1pm EDT. https://t.co/8UWh4133jr pic.twitter.com/9MStCxywTA — Airbnb (@Airbnb) September 29, 2021

Booking for the house opens a 1 PM on Tuesday, Oct.12 for three stays on Oct. 27, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31.

The stay will include:

A virtual greeting at check-in from me (as long as Ghostface doesn’t catch me first).

-The chance to explore the SCREAM house in all its original glory, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where my sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.

-A movie marathon featuring all four SCREAM films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next SCREAM release.

-A dedicated phone line for if you dare to reach Ghostface directly— but watch out, he might just call the house, too.

-Classic 90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want and pizza, if you’re able to stomach it.

-The chance to take home unique SCREAM memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four SCREAM films, Woodsboro High gear, SCREAM (2022) posters and more.

Air Bnb says these stays are not a contest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Northern California.

Click here for more information on the house and pictures of what the house looks like.