WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Book of Will is opening at the Towngate Theatre in Wheeling’s Centre Market this Friday.

On Wednesday night, 7News got a sneak peek of the performance during a dress rehearsal. The play was written by Lauren Gunderson in 2017, and is about William Shakespeare’s friends who compiled a collection of his works three years following Shakespeare’s death.



Fellow actors, Henry Condell and John Heminges, who are also Shakespeare’s friends, are determined to save Shakespeare’s work forever. The men must come together and do what it takes to gather the actual scripts.

The Book of Will is true story of friendship, love and loyalty.

The Book Of Will is about the creation of Shakespeare’s First Folio. It was created by members of his acting company, the King’s Men, and in the play, two of the King’s Mens’ wives are also involved, and one of the King’s Mens’ daughters. Cathie Spencer, The Book of Will, Towngate Theater

The Book of Will will be presented March 18-20 and then again on the March 25 and 26. The show starts at 8 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee taking place on Sunday, March 20. Each ticket costs $14 and Oglebay Institute members pay $12.50 per ticket. You can purchase a ticket online at oionline.com or call 304-242-7700 for more information.