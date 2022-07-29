Colombian superstar Shakira may face a prison term of eight years over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case from Spanish prosecutors.

Shakira is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain, reported Reuters.

The superstar, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close the case earlier this week.

Prosecutors state that Shakira was a resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and during that time she had purchased a house in Barcelona for her family.

The prosecutor’s documents asked for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros should she be found guilty, reported Reuters.

Shakira stated that she initially paid the 17.2 million euros the Spanish tax office said she owed and claims she has no outstanding debt with the tax authorities.

No date for a trial has been set yet.

Shakira’s representatives released a previous statement saying she “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights”.