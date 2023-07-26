Famous Irish singer Sinead O’Connor is dead at 56, according to multiple reports.

O’Connor became a household name after her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990.

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.

One of O’Connor’s final tweets was to her son, Shane, who died at the age of 17 in 2022, saying: “Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

O Connor once sparked outrage when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live.

