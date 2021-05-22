Singer Demi Lovato now identifies as “non-binary” and uses “they/them” as pronouns

(CBS) — Earlier this week, singer Demi Lovato announced on her Twitter page that she now identifies an “non-binary” and wants to be referred to as “they/them” for her pronouns when being addressed.

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they said. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.” Demi Lovato from a podcast released earlier this week

“(Non-binary) best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.” Demi Lovato

Lovato had just announced in March that she is pansexual, meaning being attracted to males, females and all other gender identities. Now, in May, she announced she is non-binary, meaning she identifies an neither neither male or female‍.