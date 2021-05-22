Singer Demi Lovato now identifies as “non-binary” and uses “they/them” as pronouns

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — Earlier this week, singer Demi Lovato announced on her Twitter page that she now identifies an “non-binary” and wants to be referred to as “they/them” for her pronouns when being addressed.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they said. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.”

Demi Lovato from a podcast released earlier this week

“(Non-binary) best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Demi Lovato

Lovato had just announced in March that she is pansexual, meaning being attracted to males, females and all other gender identities. Now, in May, she announced she is non-binary, meaning she identifies an neither neither male or female‍.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter